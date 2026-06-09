President Donald Trump accused Iran of bringing down a U.S. military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and said Washington would be compelled to respond, escalating tensions as U.S. authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I have just been informed by our great military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said both pilots were rescued and are uninjured, but "the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

CENTCOM confirmed that two crew members were recovered after the crash Monday, though the cause remains under investigation.

The incident followed several days of fluctuating tensions in the region, during which Israel and Iran traded military strikes before pulling back, underscoring the fragility of a cease-fire.