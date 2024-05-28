Former President Donald Trump has promised to expel pro-Palestinian student protesters from the United States if he is reelected, the Washington Post reported.

Trump allegedly made the pledges at a private event with Jewish donors in New York on May 14.

Trump, addressing the group – whom he joked included “98% of my Jewish friends" – said he would target foreign students participating in protests that have swept across U.S. campuses.

"One thing I do is, any student that protests, I throw them out of the country. You know, there are a lot of foreign students. As soon as they hear that, they’re going to behave," Trump reportedly said.

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions and campus protests over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

When a donor expressed concerns about the future influence of protesting students and professors, Trump labeled the demonstrators as part of a "radical revolution" he vowed to defeat.

He also praised the New York Police Department for clearing protests at Columbia University, urging other cities to follow suit, asserting that the protests "have to be stopped now."

"If you get me elected, and you should really be doing this, if you get me reelected, we’re going to set that movement back 25 or 30 years," Trump added.