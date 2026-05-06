U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran Wednesday, demanding that Tehran agree to a deal to end the war or face a 'higher level' of bombing.

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, ⁠the ⁠already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to ⁠be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump said ⁠in a post on ⁠Truth Social.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important waterways, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Any disruption there can have significant consequences for global energy markets and regional security.

The U.S. president added that "If they don't ​agree, the bombing starts, ​and it will be, sadly, ⁠at ‌a ‌much higher level ⁠and intensity ‌than it was ​before."

The statement did not provide further details about the agreement, the specific demands placed on Iran, or the timing of any potential military action.