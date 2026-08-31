U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating remained at the lowest level of his political career amid growing dissatisfaction over the Iran war and the economic policies, according ​to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday.

Just 33% ​of ⁠Americans approve of the job Trump is doing in the White House, marking the third straight Reuters/Ipsos poll with that share of respondents giving the president a thumbs up.

Trump's political brand looks increasingly like a potential weight on his Republican Party, which will be defending slim congressional majorities in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Democrats appear more fired up about the elections, with 46% of self-identified Democrats describing themselves as "very enthusiastic" about voting in November, compared to 31% of Republicans, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,167 U.S. adults nationwide.

Asked ⁠which ⁠party they would vote for if the congressional elections were held today, 36% of independents in the survey picked Democrats and 22% said Republicans.

Since mid-August, Trump's popularity has held at a level it only briefly touched early in his first presidency, and well below the 47% share of Americans who approved of his performance early in his current term.

His rating is lower than the low point his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, had with 35% approval, in October 2024.

Like Biden, Trump has been dogged by widespread discontent over high levels of inflation.

Gasoline prices have surged since Trump ordered the U.S. to start bombing ​Iran in February, and just 36% of Americans approve of the war, the Reuters/Ipsos ​poll showed.

The conflict has had long lulls over the period, but in recent days the two sides have traded missile strikes and since the ⁠war's ‌outset, Iran ‌has largely blocked a major transit point for the global ⁠oil trade.

Some 71% of Americans, including four ‌in 10 Republicans, disapprove of how Trump is handling the cost of living.

For the last ​month, registered voters in the ⁠survey have been saying the Democratic Party has better ⁠ideas for the economy than the Republican Party, the first time Democrats have ⁠led on the ​issue in about a decade.

The four-day poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.