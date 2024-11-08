Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are watching with cautious optimism and skepticism following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

While some hope his presidency could bring positive change, others fear it will merely intensify U.S. policies they see as backing Israel’s actions in the enclave.

Trump defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, securing over 270 Electoral College votes and becoming the first Republican nominee in two decades to win the popular vote.

During a speech in Michigan, a state with a large Arab and Muslim population, Trump criticized Harris, accusing her of warmongering and threatening to escalate conflict in the Middle East. "VOTE TRUMP, AND BRING BACK PEACE!" he declared.

As Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens, many Palestinians feel their plight will remain ignored unless the new administration takes decisive action to end the violence and alleviate the suffering.

Trump is set to take the presidential oath on Jan. 20, 2025, ushering in his second term, but for many in Gaza, hopes for change are faint.

Faint hopes

Suhad Hussein, displaced in the southeast of Deir al-Balah, said, “We are exhausted by displacement and the harshness of life. The children are homeless, diseases are spreading, and food and medicine are scarce.”

Hussein expressed cautious hope that the new U.S. administration might open the crossings to bring in much-needed supplies, especially with winter approaching. However, her skepticism runs deep. “The Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, are oppressed by the entire world. Even Arab countries do not defend Palestinian interests,” she said.

Her son, Jud Omar Hussein, dreams of a life free from war, one where he can go to school and play with the toys he lost in the fighting. “I hope the war stops, and we can return to our homes and schools,” Jud said.

For Abu Ahmed, 68, a change in U.S. leadership won’t alter the trajectory of U.S. policy toward the Palestinians. “U.S. policy is based on a fixed strategy,” he said. “The differences are only in the methods of execution, not in the goals.”

Many observers believe both Republicans and Democrats support Israel's policies in Gaza, fueled by the influence of powerful Jewish lobbying groups and shared interests.

During his first term, Trump strengthened U.S.-Israel relations, notably recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the U.S. embassy there, a decision condemned by Palestinians and most of the international community.

Real change

Ahmad al-Maghari, 33, holds out hope that the new U.S. administration will bring real intervention to end the conflict. “Trump talked about peace in his speeches. We hope he applies this in Gaza,” he said. “We want just peace and an immediate end to the war.”

The continuation of the violence, he said, has made life unbearable for Gaza’s residents, who are desperate for the conflict to end and for normal life to return.

Nine-year-old Iman al-Assar, who lost family members in an Israeli bombing of the Nuseirat refugee camp, echoed the desire for peace. “The war destroyed our homes and killed my loved ones. I hope the new U.S. president will stop this war and help rebuild Gaza,” she said.

Rami Habib, 44, called on the U.S. to take “serious steps to end the war. We are tired and no longer have the energy to bear more. The Palestinian people in Gaza are even unable to meet their basic needs.” He added that U.S. support for Israel is fueling the ongoing violence. "The war brings nothing but destruction. Gaza poses no real threat to Israel or any other country,” Habib said.

Iman Aliwa, a nursing student and volunteer at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid. “We are suffering from severe shortages. The wounded need to travel for treatment. We hope Trump will take steps to open the crossings and bring in essential supplies,” she said.

The devastation in Gaza is unprecedented.

Since Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza following a Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 incursion, nearly 43,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and the enclave is on the brink of collapse.

Israel now faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza.