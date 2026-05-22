Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her role as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, according to a Friday report by Fox News Digital citing her resignation letter.

Gabbard advised Trump of her intention to step down during an Oval Office meeting on Friday, the news outlet reported. The resignation is effective June ⁠30, ⁠it said.

In her resignation letter, Gabbard told Trump she was "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for ⁠the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director ​of National Intelligence for the last ​year and a half," Fox ⁠News ‌Digital reported.

She ‌cited her husband's ⁠recent diagnosis ‌with a rare ​form of bone cancer, ⁠it said.

Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter claimed that the White ⁠House ⁠forced ⁠Gabbard to resign from her post.