President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest point of his current term as Americans grow more dissatisfied with his handling of the cost of living and the unpopular war with Iran, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The ​four-day poll ⁠completed Monday showed 34% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House, down from 36% in a prior Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was conducted from April 15 to 20.

The majority of responses were gathered prior to the Saturday night shooting at the White House ⁠Correspondents' ⁠Association dinner, where Trump was due to speak.

Federal prosecutors have charged the accused shooter with attempting to assassinate the president.

Trump's standing with the U.S. public has trended lower since taking office in January 2025, when 47% of Americans gave him ⁠a thumbs-up.

His popularity has taken a beating since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against ​Iran on Feb. 28 which has led ​to a surge in gasoline prices.

Only 22% of poll respondents ⁠approved of ‌Trump's ‌performance on the cost of ⁠living, down from 25% ‌in the prior Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The survey, which was ​conducted nationwide and ⁠online, gathered responses from 1,014 ⁠U.S. adults and had a margin of error ⁠of 3 ​percentage points.