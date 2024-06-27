The Turkish government and the ruling party have expressed grave concerns over a coup attempt in Bolivia.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an attempted coup against the elected Bolivian government," the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Ankara hopes that democratic order and an environment of stability will be quickly re-established in Bolivia, it added.

"On this occasion, we reiterate that we are against any kind of coup and military intervention and that we strongly condemn all actions aimed at overthrowing legitimate governments," the ministry said.

Bolivia, however, quelled the coup later Wednesday and arrested two top military officials who led the attempt to overthrow the government led by President Luis Arce. Soldiers and tanks pulled back from the square shortly after. The uprising lasted about five hours.

The troops and tanks had entered Plaza Murillo, a historic square where the presidency and Congress are situated, in the afternoon, prompting global condemnation of an attack on democracy.

Ömer Çelik, vice chairman and spokesperson of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), in his reaction, said: "In accordance with our democratic principles, we support the democratic order and elected government in Bolivia. We stand by the democratic will of the Bolivian people."