Ukraine announced Wednesday that it is planning new talks with the United States, as Washington’s decision to suspend intelligence sharing delivered another setback to Kyiv amid its ongoing war with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been working to repair relations with the U.S. following his tense meeting with Donald Trump last week, where the U.S. leader publicly rebuked him and abruptly ended their White House meeting.

"Today, Ukrainian and American teams began working on an upcoming meeting. We're seeing forward momentum," Zelenskyy said in a late-Wednesday address, without providing details on the timing or location of the talks.

Zelenskyy also said he would join European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine to ensure Russia does not invade again if a peace deal is reached.

The U.S. announced Wednesday that it had "paused" intelligence sharing with Ukraine, just two days after suspending military aid.

The moves have heightened concerns in Kyiv and across Europe that Ukraine could be pressured into accepting a settlement on Moscow’s terms or risk losing U.S. support entirely.

"We all want a safe future for our people. Not a temporary cease-fire, but an end to the war once and for all. With our coordinated efforts and U.S. leadership, this is entirely achievable," Zelenskyy wrote on social media after a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

A day earlier, he had said he was "ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer" and wanted to "make things right" with Trump.

Trump read aloud a letter from Zelenskyy during an address to Congress on Tuesday, in which the Ukrainian leader expressed willingness to hold peace talks.

Trump has made ending the war a key foreign policy goal but has yet to outline a plan that both sides would accept.

Zelenskyy has pushed for U.S. security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

Moscow has refused to commit to withdrawing from occupied Ukrainian territory and has been emboldened by the suspension of U.S. military aid. The Kremlin welcomed reports of Zelenskyy’s letter to Trump.

"This approach is generally positive," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

However, the Kremlin has cast doubt on direct talks with Zelenskyy, citing a decree he signed that prohibits negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy has since stated he is open to meeting Putin but only after Ukraine and its Western allies agree on a common negotiating position.

Moscow has also questioned Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, arguing that his five-year term, which began in 2019, has expired.

Under Ukrainian martial law, elections are suspended during wartime, a move supported by key European allies.

Trump has falsely claimed Zelenskyy is unpopular in Ukraine and has urged him to hold elections.

Scholz on Wednesday backed Zelenskyy’s calls for a halt to air and naval attacks as a first step toward peace.

"The chancellor welcomed the Ukrainian president's willingness to start negotiations as soon as possible. Both agreed on the importance of the American president’s leadership," Scholz’s office said in a statement.

Macron is considering a joint visit to Washington with Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to present a unified European stance to Trump, the French government said.

In a televised address, Macron suggested European troops could be deployed to Ukraine after a peace treaty is signed.

"They won’t go to fight today, they won’t go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected," he said.

Macron also announced that European military chiefs of staff would meet in Paris next week to discuss post-war support for Ukraine.

Trump has called on Europe to take greater responsibility for Ukraine’s defense.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. had "paused" intelligence sharing with Ukraine amid the strained relationship between Kyiv and Washington.

The Ukrainian presidency declined to comment.

On the battlefield, Russia’s military said it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

An analysis by AFP of data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War showed that Moscow’s territorial advances slowed in February after steady gains throughout the winter.