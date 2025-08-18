Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Donald Trump for trying to "stop killings," as he arrived at the White House to attend a critical meeting with the U.S. President and European leaders on Monday.

Trump welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House on Monday for high-stakes talks on a possible peace deal with Russia.

"We love them," Trump told reporters when asked what his message was to the people of Ukraine after shaking Zelenskyy's hand.

He also complimented Zelenskyy on his smart black jacket, after the Ukrainian was criticized by right-wing media for failing to wear a suit during a visit in February that ended in a shouting match.