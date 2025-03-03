U.N. rights chief Volker Türk expressed grave concern Monday over a "fundamental shift in direction" under U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that divisive rhetoric is being used to deceive and polarize the public.

"We have enjoyed bipartisan support from the U.S. on human rights for many decades ... I am now deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction occurring both domestically and internationally," said Türk, in a speech that did not directly reference Trump.

"Policies aimed at protecting individuals from discrimination are now being labeled as discriminatory ... Divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarize. This is generating fear and anxiety among many," he added.

Turk's address to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva marked his strongest comments to date on the impact of the new U.S. administration's policies. Trump, who disengaged from the council in February, has faced criticism for his approach.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has issued several executive orders aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programs across federal agencies and the private sector.

Additionally, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) programs have been paused for 90 days as the administration reviews their alignment with its "America First" policy.