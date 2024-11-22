Haiti is facing an unprecedented crisis as escalating gang violence undermines state authority, a United Nations official warned Wednesday.

"Haiti stands at a critical crossroads. The extreme surge in gang violence continues to weaken state control, threatening both the people of Haiti and regional peace and security, with no signs of improvement," Miroslav Jenca, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, said during a U.N. Security Council meeting.

Jenca emphasized that the situation in Haiti represents more than just another spike in insecurity – it is a severe escalation with no end in sight.

Noting that instability has reached new heights, Jenca said gangs now control an estimated 85% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

He said armed groups have encircled the city, "attacking government buildings and infrastructure while using extreme violence, including sexual violence, as a weapon of subjugation."

Highlighting the severe humanitarian toll, he said more than 20,000 people have fled their homes in just four days this month, adding to the nearly 700,000 displaced by violence earlier this year.

Jenca also criticized the insufficient funding for the $674 million U.N. humanitarian response plan, which is only 43% financed.

He also noted the efforts of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission led by Kenya, saying only 400 personnel have been deployed out of a planned 2,500.

Without additional international support, Jenca warned that Haiti risks a "complete breakdown of state authority."

"Such an outcome would be inexcusable for the people of Haiti, who have endured far too much already," he added, urging the global community to step up security assistance and crack down on the illicit flow of drugs, weapons and ammunition fueling the gang violence.

Haiti’s escalating crisis

Haiti, with a population of more than 11 million, faces severe challenges, including political instability, economic turmoil and a worsening security crisis.

According to the U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti, armed gang violence has claimed 3,900 lives since the beginning of the year.

The surge in violence has also led to significant political changes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned in April, prompting the establishment of a transitional council.

Garry Conille was appointed prime minister on May 28 but was replaced on Nov. 11 by businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime following a council decision.