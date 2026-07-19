Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in the U.S. Sunday as British authorities seek their extradition to face new charges of rape, human trafficking and sexual assault.

Karena Thomas, assistant chief constable of Bedfordshire Police in the U.K., said the pair were detained "pending ongoing legal proceedings." The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the arrests.

TMZ, a U.S. news outlet, posted video showing law enforcement officers placing the self-professed misogynist and his brother in handcuffs and escorting them into waiting vehicles Saturday in Miami.

Asked by an onlooker if he had something to say, Tristan Tate did not respond, the footage on X showed.

British prosecutors said the arrests followed 38 additional charges filed against the pair.

The Tate brothers now face 59 total charges – 42 against Andrew and 17 against Tristan, British authorities said Sunday.

"We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for additional offenses including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offenses relating to indecent images of a child," said Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crime Division for the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), in a statement.

"The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the U.S.," he said. He added that the latest charges stem from new evidence received from Bedfordshire Police, bringing the total number of alleged victims in the case to seven.

Earlier this year, police in Hertfordshire, north of London, said they were reopening an investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations against Andrew Tate by women between 2014 and 2015.

They also face separate rape and human trafficking allegations from other women, investigated by Bedfordshire Police, which covers their hometown of Luton, north of London.

The Tate brothers also face accusations of tax evasion and money laundering in the U.K.

Their attorney, Joseph McBride, said in a press release that the brothers "are innocent."

"We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Justice Department confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free," McBride said.

The Tates are dual British and U.S. citizens and avid supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lawyer Matt Jury, with McCue Jury & Partners, which represents four alleged British victims of Andrew Tate, said Tate was "now facing the real prospect of extradition to the U.K. after years of public campaigning by the four British women I represent."

"They have spent years fighting for action to be taken, and I now urge the authorities to ensure this case proceeds as quickly as possible."

"Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of some of the most serious offenses, including multiple counts of rape and human trafficking. It is time they face justice," the PA news agency quoted him as saying.

In March 2024, the state of Florida launched a criminal investigation against them. The investigation's status is unclear.

Andrew Tate is one of the most prominent proponents of the so-called "manosphere," a network of communities, many online, that focus on traditional masculinity, anti-feminism and self-improvement.

He promotes his divisive views, often incorporating alpha-male and misogynistic themes, to millions on social media, including 10.8 million followers on X.

In Romania, where they have resided in recent years, the Tates face allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.