Sorrento Therapeutics, a California-based biopharmaceutical company, announced Friday that they have discovered an antibody that could protect people from COVID-19 and eject it out of the human body within four days, according to a report by Fox News.

The company claims that the STI-1499 antibody can provide "100% inhibition" of the coronavirus. It added that the treatment could be available months prior to the release of a vaccine into the market.

"We want to emphasize there is a cure. There is a solution that works 100 percent," Dr. Henry Ji, founder and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, told Fox News. "If we have the neutralizing antibody in your body, you don't need the social distancing. You can open up a society without fear."

As coronavirus deaths have reached 100,000 in the U.S., pharmaceutical companies have been toiling to develop treatments.