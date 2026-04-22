A report on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines has been blocked from publication in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flagship scientific journal, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said scientific reports undergo multiple levels of review to ensure they meet the highest standards before publication.

He added that there were concerns about the "methodological approach estimating vaccine effectiveness" and so "the manuscript was not accepted for publication," in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

MMWR is one of the agency's main vehicles for publishing public-health findings and guidance, and its reports are closely watched by doctors, researchers and state health officials.

The Washington ⁠Post, ⁠which first reported the news on Wednesday, said earlier this month that the CDC had delayed publication of the report that showed the vaccines reduced emergency department visits and hospitalizations among healthy adults by about half this past winter.

Under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, a panel of vaccine advisers in September ⁠scrapped a broad recommendation for COVID shots and said the shots should be administered only through shared decision-making with a healthcare provider.

That recommendation ​has since been temporarily blocked by a federal judge, while ​the case moves forward.

The publication dispute comes on the heels of mounting challenges for COVID vaccine ⁠research ‌after Pfizer ‌and BioNTech said in April they had ⁠halted a large U.S. trial of their ‌updated COVID shot in healthy adults aged 50 to 64 because ​low enrollment prevented the ⁠study from generating the data sought by ⁠regulators.

COVID vaccines remain significant products for their makers, though demand ⁠has fallen ​sharply from pandemic peaks.