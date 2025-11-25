Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro defied the U.S. on Tuesday, saying that Washington “cannot defeat" his country, which he said is “invincible” amid the escalation of tensions in the southern Caribbean.

Speaking on a television program, Maduro thanked “everyone who has courageously supported” Venezuela in recent weeks. “Despite the psychological and political warfare we have been subjected to for months, we are receiving an indescribable amount of support messages,” he said.

The remarks came a day after the U.S. designated the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles – which Washington alleges is run by Maduro and senior officials – as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The move followed a significant U.S. military buildup in the region, including the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group and F-35 fighter jets.

Tensions between the two countries have risen sharply since U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a military deployment to the Caribbean in August, citing the need to target drug cartels and disrupt trafficking routes Washington claims are linked to Maduro. Caracas has rejected the allegations, calling the terror designation “ridiculous” and saying the so-called organization “does not exist,” accusing the U.S. of seeking a pretext to justify intervention and force regime change.

At the United Nations, spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the global body is monitoring developments with “grave concern.” Responding to questions about the U.S. designation of the alleged cartel, Dujarric said the U.N. has “no position on that unilateral decision by the United States.”

He warned that “increasingly confrontational rhetoric” risks heightening regional tensions and said all member states must “fully comply with their obligations under international law.” Secretary-General António Guterres continues to urge all sides to pursue dialogue and “find a peaceful way forward,” he added.

U.S. military activity in Latin America has expanded in recent months, with the deployment of Marines, warships, fighter and bomber aircraft, submarines and drones. While some reports suggest Washington is preparing military options, Axios reported that Trump has told advisers he intends to speak directly with Maduro.

Maduro has reiterated that Venezuela is prepared for a “face-to-face” dialogue with Washington.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday, will visit the Dominican Republic, a close U.S. Caribbean ally, for talks on combating drug trafficking amid a standoff between Washington and Venezuela, officials said.

The U.S. embassy in Santo Domingo confirmed the visit.