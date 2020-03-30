The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 140,904 cases of coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 2,405.
Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 122,653 and said 2,112 people had died across the country, but said that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.
The CDC's latest tally of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, is as of 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Sunday.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
