The United States and Colombia recalled their respective envoys Thursday amid growing diplomatic tensions fueled by allegations of a plot to oust Colombia’s leftist president and deepening policy disagreements.

The U.S. was first to act, with the State Department announcing the recall of chargé d’affaires John McNamara in response to “baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels of the Government of Colombia,” spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said. She did not elaborate on the remarks or who made them.

Bruce added that the U.S. is considering additional measures to underscore its concern over the state of the bilateral relationship but declined to specify what actions were being considered.

Hours later, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that he was recalling Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, Daniel García Peña.

“Ambassador García Peña must return to report on the progress of the bilateral agenda,” Petro said on X, citing areas such as renewable energy development and the fight against drug cartels and illicit financial networks.

The diplomatic fallout followed the resignation earlier Thursday of Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia — the latest high-ranking official to leave Petro’s administration.

“In recent days, decisions have been made that I do not agree with and that, out of personal integrity and institutional respect, I cannot support,” Sarabia, who previously served as Petro’s chief of staff, wrote on X.

The crisis erupted after Colombian prosecutors launched an investigation into an alleged plot to overthrow Petro involving Colombian and U.S. political figures. The investigation followed a report by the Spanish newspaper El País, which published recordings linking former Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva to the scheme.

“This is nothing more than a conspiracy with drug traffickers and, apparently, the Colombian and American extreme right,” Petro said earlier this week.

Once one of Washington’s closest allies in Latin America, Colombia’s relationship with the U.S. has deteriorated sharply under Petro.

In January, the U.S. briefly suspended consular services in retaliation for Petro’s refusal to permit U.S. military planes to repatriate Colombian migrants. Petro accused the U.S. of treating migrants like criminals by shackling and handcuffing them.

That dispute nearly triggered a trade war, with both sides threatening tariffs of up to 50%. A last-minute agreement, involving Colombian Air Force aircraft retrieving migrants, defused the standoff.

Tensions have further deepened over Colombia’s refusal to extradite two high-profile guerrilla leaders wanted by U.S. authorities on drug trafficking charges.