A U.S. federal judge has refused, for now, to dismiss narcoterrorism charges against Nicolas Maduro, setting up a deeper legal fight over whether sanctions are undermining his right to a fair defense.

In a tense and closely watched hearing in New York, Judge Alvin Hellerstein declined to throw out the indictment, even as he raised sharp concerns about the Trump administration’s stance blocking Venezuela from funding Maduro’s legal team.

The ruling keeps the case alive while leaving a central question unresolved: who pays for the defense of a former head of state now in U.S. custody.

Maduro’s lawyers argued that sanctions are effectively choking off his access to legal representation, preventing Caracas from covering the costs for him and his wife, Cilia Flores.

They warned that without those funds, the case risks violating constitutional protections tied to the right to counsel.

Hellerstein appeared receptive to that concern.

During the hourlong hearing, he suggested that denying access to state funds could cross a legal line, especially given shifting political dynamics following Maduro’s removal from power.

While prosecutors insisted that public defenders remain an option, the judge questioned whether forcing such a route would strain already limited resources meant for defendants with no alternatives.

Defending Maduro, Hellerstein noted, would come at significant cost and could divert critical funding from the broader public defense system.

His skepticism signaled a possible willingness to revisit the case if he determines that the funding restrictions are arbitrary or unjustified.

At the heart of the dispute is a broader legal and political clash. U.S. prosecutors argue that allowing Venezuela to finance the defense would violate sanctions.

Maduro’s legal team counters that blocking those funds undermines the fairness of the proceedings and should invalidate the charges altogether.

Maduro, 63, stands accused of orchestrating a vast narcotics network, allegedly using his presidency to facilitate the shipment of large quantities of cocaine into the United States in collaboration with trafficking groups.

He has denied all charges and, during an earlier hearing, accused the U.S. of effectively kidnapping him after his capture by American forces in Caracas earlier this year.

The case also raises unresolved international questions, including whether the operation violated sovereignty and whether Maduro’s former status as head of state should grant him immunity from prosecution.