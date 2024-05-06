The U.S. expressed concern about Israel's move to shut down the Al Jazeera network, which has drawn international condemnation for violating press freedom.

"We have made quite clear that we support media freedom all around the world, including in Israel and that we are quite concerned about this action," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday.

"We will continue to support and advocate for free and independent media around the world. We think Al Jazeera ought to be able to operate in Israel as it operates in other countries in the region," he added.

Israeli authorities raided Al Jazeera’s office on Sunday, and seized its broadcasting equipment, shortly after a government decision to shut down the network’s operations in the country.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera network has been one of the few media outlets broadcasting from the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing Israeli strikes, which have killed more than 100 journalists and media workers.