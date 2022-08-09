U.S. police detained a suspect in relation to the controversial murders of four Muslim men in New Mexico on Tuesday.

Details remained scarce but Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said officers located a vehicle they believed to be involved in the murders and detained the driver, whom he identified only as the "primary suspect for the murders."

Authorities are expected to brief the media on additional details later Tuesday, he said on Twitter. Police had previously publicly identified the vehicle as a dark gray or silver Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows.

Late Friday, Naeem Hussain, 25, was found dead by police.

He was the third Muslim man killed in the city within two weeks and the fourth since November.

Hours before his death, Hussain, who had just become a U.S. citizen, attended a funeral for two of the other shooting victims.

Hussain had expressed concern about the recent shootings, Tahir Gauba, spokesperson for the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told CNN.