Washington "does not seek conflict" after the Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for an overnight attack on a U.S. warship in the Red Sea.

That attack marks the latest in a series of strikes in the vital waterway.

"The United States does not seek conflict. We do, however, seek the safe and secure passage of international commerce to the Red Sea, and we're gonna continue to coordinate and consult closely with our allies and partners about the appropriate next steps should these attacks continue," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"The best solution to this situation not escalating is for the Houthis to stop these attacks. In the interim, since they've shown no predilection to do that, we're going to do everything we have to do to protect shipping in the Red Sea, and I think I'll just gonna leave it there," he added.

Central Command said late Tuesday that American and U.K. warships downed 21 drones and missiles in the Red Sea launched by the Houthis. London separately said the attack was the "largest" carried out to date by the Yemeni rebels amid soaring regional tensions prompted by Israel's war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The attack was the 26th on commercial shipping lanes carried out by the Houthis in the Red Sea since Nov. 19, according to the Biden administration.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea and warned they will attack all ships transiting to or from Israel. The group said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission – Operation Prosperity Guardian – to counter the Houthi attacks.

Kirby vowed that the Houthis would be held responsible for any attacks they carry out.

"The Houthis, they've made certain decisions up to this time. They have to make certain decisions going forward, and we'll see what decisions they make. They will bear the consequences for those decisions going forward," he said.

UN Security Council to vote on resolution after Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The U.N. Security Council will vote Wednesday on a U.S.-drafted resolution that would condemn Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

"We're working closely with the U.N. Security Council members to pass a resolution to show international solidarity on this critical issue," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said the text of the resolution, which will likely be voted on later Wednesday, "unequivocally" demands that the Houthis cease attacks.

"It also underscores the Security Council support for navigational rights and stresses that the transit passage of merchant and commercial vessels through the Red Sea must be able to continue unimpeded," he added.

The U.S., Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the U.K. called for the immediate end of the "illegal attacks" and the release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.