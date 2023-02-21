President Joe Biden rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims, reiterating the U.S. and Europe do not seek to destroy or control Russia.

"Tonight, I speak once more to the people of Russia. The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia," Biden said in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin said the West was trying to destroy Russia and blamed Kyiv's allies for starting the war.

"President Putin chose this war. Putin can end the war with one word," said Biden of Russia's full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine nearly a year ago.

Biden also highlighted Ukraine's resistance and NATO's unity as he delivered a major speech in Warsaw ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's all-out invasion.

"One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report Kyiv stands strong," Biden said.

"Kyiv stands proud, stands tall and most important stands free," Biden said at Warsaw's Royal Castle, a symbol of the city once largely destroyed in World War II and later rebuilt.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's "lust for land and power" had met not only Ukraine's armed forces but the "iron will of Americans."

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never," he said.

Biden had traveled to Kyiv on Monday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.