U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had her purse stolen during a family dinner at a Washington restaurant on Easter Sunday, officials and U.S. media reported on Monday.

The stolen bag contained $3,000 in cash, identification documents, house keys and a security access badge for the department, the agency confirmed to the New York Post. It added that Noem was carrying the cash for family outings and gifts.

The incident occurred at a popular burger restaurant where Noem was dining with relatives. Surveillance footage cited by multiple media outlets shows a masked man taking the handbag and exiting the restaurant.

According to Bloomberg, she initially believed a grandchild had brushed against her leg before realizing the bag was gone moments later. She told NBC News that the theft is under investigation.

The 53-year-old Noem has emerged as a key figure in U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration strategy, which includes plans for mass deportations of undocumented migrants.