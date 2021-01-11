The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday introduced a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove lame-duck President Donald Trump from office.

The move pressures Pence to invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment and strip Trump of his powers by declaring him unfit to perform his duties.

House Republicans blocked the measure, leading to a vote in the full House on Tuesday.

If Pence refuses to act, as is expected, House Democrats have vowed to quickly move ahead with impeachment proceedings.

Trump, whose term ends on Jan. 20, could become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

The calls for Trump's removal come after last week's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, riled up by his claims of election fraud.