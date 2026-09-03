The U.S. House on Thursday approved legislation that would bar federal funding for universities that boycott Israel, advancing a Republican-backed measure as criticism of the Israeli government’s genocidal conduct in Gaza continues to grow.

The ⁠Republican-majority chamber voted 237-169 in favor of the "Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act," which would have to pass ​the Senate in order to become ​law.

Israel's war in Gaza has devastated much of the Palestinian enclave and killed over 73,000 Palestinians since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel's violations sparked protests and calls for boycotts at many U.S. campuses. In response, Republican President Donald Trump targeted colleges and universities with probes and federal funding suspension ⁠threats. ⁠The administration and many Republicans in Congress allege that the protesters were antisemitic and supported extremism.

Protesters deny this, saying advocacy for Palestinian rights and objections to the genocide in Gaza should not be equated with antisemitism or support for extremism.

Thursday's House vote was mostly along party lines, with just two Republicans voting nay and 33 Democrats voting ⁠in favor.

U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a statement before the vote that he opposed the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement ​but would vote no because he supported Americans' right to free ​expression.

"It is the only way to ensure speech I do agree with is equally protected," Nadler said.

The BDS movement seeks to pressure and isolate Israel over its occupation of Palestinian territories, illegal settlement expansion and violations of Palestinian rights and international law.

The bill's sponsors said it ‌was not intended to hinder academic speech or debate, but to prevent ​the targeting of Israel and ⁠Judaism.