President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States will hold talks with Iran next week, raising the possibility of a new agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.

"We're going to talk to them next week with Iran, we may sign an agreement, I don't know," said Trump.

"I'll tell you what, we're going to talk with them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don't know," Trump told a news conference during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Trump said he wasn't particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that U.S. strikes had destroyed its nuclear program.

"The way I look at it, they fought, the war is done," he said.

Iran has not acknowledged any talks taking place next week, though U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff has said there has been direct and indirect communication between the countries.

The fragile cease-fire gave rise to cautious hope for longer-term peace even as Tehran insisted it would not give up its nuclear program.

Trump, who helped negotiate the cease-fire that took hold on Tuesday, the 12th day of the war, earlier told reporters at a NATO summit it was going "very well," adding that Iran was "not going to have a bomb and they're not going to enrich."

Iran has insisted, however, that it will not give up its nuclear program. In a vote underscoring the tough path ahead, its parliament agreed to fast-track a proposal that would effectively stop the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. watchdog that has monitored the program for years.