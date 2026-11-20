The U.S. military campaign against Iran has cost approximately $48.3 billion since the conflict began in February, a Pentagon official told lawmakers Thursday, acknowledging that the figure excludes potentially billions of dollars in repairs to American military installations damaged by Iranian attacks.

Arthur Miller, nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller, disclosed the latest estimate during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He said the figure reflected costs through Nov. 13.

"That number includes munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational cost," Miller told the committee.

However, the estimate does not account for repairing U.S. military facilities across the Middle East that sustained damage during Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Responding to questions from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, Miller acknowledged that the repair expenses were excluded and said he did not have an estimate for the additional costs.

Blumenthal pressed the Pentagon nominee to provide a comprehensive accounting, suggesting the committee should delay action on his nomination until the missing information was made available.

Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, also urged Miller to obtain the figures and share them with lawmakers.

Miller said he would relay the request to the Department of Defense.

Repair costs could add billions

The exclusion raises questions about the full financial burden of the conflict, particularly as Iranian attacks have damaged military infrastructure at several American installations in the region.

Affected facilities include aircraft hangars, barracks, radar systems, warehouses and other military infrastructure. Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which houses the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, is among the facilities targeted during the attacks.

Estimates from independent assessments and media reports have placed the potential repair bill between approximately $5 billion and $15 billion. One assessment put damage to buildings alone at more than $4 billion, excluding equipment and military systems.

The absence of an official repair estimate means the Pentagon's $48.3 billion figure does not capture the full cost of restoring damaged installations.

The latest accounting also marks a steady increase in the reported financial burden of the campaign. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Defense Department had spent approximately $38 billion as of Aug. 1.

A subsequent Pentagon estimate provided to Congress placed the figure at $47.1 billion in mid-October, before it rose to $48.3 billion by Nov. 13.

Munitions have accounted for the largest share of the expenses, reaching nearly $30 billion in one October breakdown.

Other costs include combat air operations, replacement of damaged or destroyed equipment, aircraft and drone losses, naval operations and logistical support.

Conflict continues to carry military and economic costs

The conflict began Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran. The sides reached a ceasefire in April, but fighting later resumed as diplomatic negotiations stalled.

Despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June, tensions remained high, with the United States maintaining a substantial military presence in the region.

Major combined air and naval operations largely subsided following the agreement, although Washington continued limited military action in response to threats against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Navy has also maintained a significant deployment, including aircraft carriers and approximately 20 surface warships involved in enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, Iranian forces and their Houthi allies have targeted commercial shipping and regional energy infrastructure, adding to disruptions along one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

Beyond direct military spending, the conflict has generated wider economic concerns over interruptions to energy supplies and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Those consequences are not reflected in the Pentagon's reported $48.3 billion expenditure.

The disclosure has renewed scrutiny from lawmakers over the financial implications of the war, including its effects on military readiness, overseas deployments and the availability of critical munitions.