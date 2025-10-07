U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday its forces carried out an Oct. 2 strike in Syria that killed a senior attack planner affiliated with al-Qaida.

"Muhammad ‘Abd-al-Wahhab al-Ahmad was a member of Ansar al-Islam, an Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group," CENTCOM said in a statement.

US forces in the Middle East remain postured to "disrupt and defeat" efforts by terrorists to plan, organize and conduct attacks, said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

"We will continue to defend our homeland, warfighters, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond," he added.