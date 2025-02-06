Democratic U.S. Congressman Al Green on Wednesday condemned remarks by President Donald Trump and the Israeli prime minister regarding the Gaza Strip, as he called for the president's impeachment over his outrageous remarks.

"Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world," Green said on the floor of the House of Representatives.

His remarks came one day after Trump said at a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. would "take over the Gaza Strip and would "do a job with it too."

"Ethnic cleansing and Gaza is no joke, and the Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed knowing the history of his people to stand there and allow such things to be said," said Green.

Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity, the lawmaker stressed and denounced what Trump and Netanyahu said during the news conference.

"Injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.

"I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done," he said.

Trump’s proposal came after a cease-fire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.