The Trump administration is close to reaching an agreement to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Syria following a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, Axios reported Wednesday, citing a senior U.S. official.

The report comes as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at the White House that he expected progress “within hours” toward calming the situation.

According to Axios, the United States asked Israel again on Wednesday to halt its strikes on Syria and instead pursue dialogue with the government in Damascus.

The report did not clarify whether the request was made before or after Israeli forces struck Syria’s military headquarters and areas near the presidential palace earlier in the day.