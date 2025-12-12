International troops could begin deploying to the Gaza Strip as early as next month under a U.N.-mandated stabilization force, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the International Stabilization Force (ISF) would not fight Hamas. They said lots of countries had expressed interest in contributing and U.S. officials are currently working out the size of the ISF, composition, housing, training and rules of engagement.

An American two-star general is being considered to lead the ISF, but no decisions have been made, the officials said.

Deployment of the force is a key part of the next phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. Under the first phase, a fragile cease-fire in the two-year war began on Oct. 10 and Hamas has released hostages and Israel has freed detained Palestinians.

"There is a lot of quiet planning that's going on behind the scenes right now for phase two of the peace deal," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday. "We want to ensure an enduring and lasting peace."

Indonesia has said it is prepared to deploy up to 20,000 troops to take on health and construction-related tasks in Gaza.

"It is still in the planning and preparation stages," said Rico Sirait, spokesperson of the Indonesian Defense Ministry. "We are now preparing the organizational structure of the forces to be deployed."

Israel still controls 53% of Gaza, while nearly all the 2 million people in the enclave live in the remaining Hamas-held area. The plan, which needs to be finalized by the so-called Board of Peace, is for the ISF to deploy in the area held by Israel, the U.S. officials said.

Then, according to the Trump peace plan, as the ISF establishes control and stability, Israeli troops will gradually withdraw "based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization."

A U.N. Security Council resolution adopted on Nov. 17 authorized a Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish the ISF. Trump said on Wednesday that an announcement on which world leaders will serve on the Board of Peace will be made early next year.

The Security Council authorized the ISF to work alongside newly trained and vetted Palestinian police to stabilize security "by ensuring the process of demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, including the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of the military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, as well as the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups."

However, it remains unclear exactly how that would work.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz noted on Thursday that the ISF was authorized by the Security Council to demilitarize Gaza by all means necessary, which means the use of force.

"Obviously that'll be a conversation with each country," he told Israel's Channel 12, adding that discussions on rules of engagement were underway.

Hamas has said the issue of disarmament hasn’t been discussed with them formally by the mediators – the U.S., Egypt and Qatar – and the group's stance remains that it will not disarm until a Palestinian state is established. Hamas also offered a weapons freeze for long-term Gaza truce.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech on Sunday that the second phase would move toward demilitarization and disarmament.

"Now that raises a question: Our friends in America want to try and establish a multinational task force to do the job," he said. "I told them I welcome it. Are volunteers here? Be my guest," Netanyahu said.

"We know there are certain tasks that this force can perform ... but some things are beyond their abilities, and perhaps the main thing is beyond their abilities, but we will see about that," he said.