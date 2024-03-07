President Joe Biden, who is criticized for his unwavering support of Israel despite genocide accusations, ordered the U.S. military to establish a port in Gaza to transfer more humanitarian supplies into the besieged enclave, which is currently experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe due to Israel's attacks and blockade.

"Tonight the president will announce in his State of the Union address that he has directed the U.S. military to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza," a senior administration official told reporters.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the operation will not require that American troops be on the ground to build the pier that is intended to allow more shipments of food, medicine and other essential items.

The officials did not provide details about how the pier would be built. One noted that the U.S. military has "unique capabilities" and can do things from "just offshore."

Over five months of Israeli attacks on Gaza, which has been targeting hospitals, houses of worship, refugee camps, aid convoys and more, left the territory in ruins and led to a worsening humanitarian catastrophe. Many Palestinians, especially in the devastated north, are scrambling for food to survive.

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

The U.S. military recently began airdropping aid into Gaza.

President Biden has been strongly criticized for his unwavering support to Israel, while the U.S. vetoed three cease-fire resolutions at the U.N. Security Council.