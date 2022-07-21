U.S. President Joe Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has taken booster shots, tested positive for COVID-19 and he will isolate at the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said early Thursday.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid," she said in a statement.

"Consistent with the CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she added.

The president will attend scheduled meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom.

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond the CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," she added.

The White House will provide a daily update on Biden's status out of an abundance of transparency, the statement said.

The president's last negative test for COVID-19 was this Tuesday, it added.