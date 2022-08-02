U.S. President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but feels well, his doctor said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden "continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough," his physician Kevin O'Connor said. "He remains fever-free and in good spirits," he added.

After having tested negative on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, Biden tested positive for the coronavirus again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.