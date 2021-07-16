U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K., according to a report by the Washington Post on Friday.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The role is considered one of the most prestigious ambassador postings for a U.S. president to fill.

Hartley was a campaign bundler for former President Barack Obama, raising more than $500,000 for his reelection bid in 2012.

Yael Lempert has been acting as the Chargé d'Affaires since Jan. 20, 2021.

Woody Johnson served as the previous U.S. envoy to Britain from 2017 to 2021.