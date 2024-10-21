The U.S. is investigating the notorious Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) unit over grave violations, which could have implications for Washington's assistance to Tel Aviv, a report said Monday.

Citing two Israeli and two U.S. officials, the report by Axios said the review focuses on the IDF's 'Force 100,' which is in charge of guarding detainees from Gaza, and no findings have been reached.

Several members of the unit are currently on trial in Israel for sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee.

Israeli soldiers gang-raped a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in July.

The detainee was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to an intimate body part, which left him without the ability to walk.

The surveillance camera footage aired by Israeli Channel 12, shows a group of Israeli reservist soldiers picking a detainee out of more than 30 others, who are all laid on the ground blindfolded. The detainee is then taken to a corner.

Several reports emerged of severe abuses against Palestinian detainees at the notorious facility since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Currently, Israel’s Supreme Court is considering a petition filed by Israeli human rights organizations to close the Sde Teiman prison, where Palestinian detainees from Gaza face torture and medical neglect.

The Israeli army is believed to have detained thousands of Palestinians, including women, children, and medics since Oct. 7, 2023.

In recent months, the army has released dozens of Palestinian detainees from Gaza in deteriorating health conditions, with their bodies bearing torture scars.