A U.S. diplomat on Friday reiterated Washington’s opposition to any Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank, stressing continued American support for efforts aimed at preserving regional peace and stability.

Speaking during an Arria-formula session at the U.N. headquarters, Ambassador Jeff Bartos, the U.S. representative for U.N. Management and Reform, said Washington continues to work closely with regional and international partners to advance security and prosperity in the Middle East.

"The United States remains committed to working in close partnership with Israel and key Arab nations and the international community to bring peace, prosperity, security and dignity to the region,” Bartos told diplomats and Security Council members.

Bartos said the Trump administration opposes unilateral Israeli annexation of territory in the occupied West Bank and emphasized the importance of regional stability.

"As President (Donald) Trump has made clear, the United States opposes Israeli annexation of the West Bank,” he said. "Stability in the West Bank is vital for Israel’s security and aligns with our goal of achieving peace in the region.”

He added that U.S. officials remain engaged in ongoing discussions with international partners aimed at improving security conditions in the territory.

"We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,” Bartos said.

The U.S. diplomat also condemned violence targeting civilians, regardless of the perpetrators.

"We condemn terrorism or criminal violence by any party against any resident in the West Bank,” he said.

Bartos said the U.S. continues to support efforts toward a future in which Palestinians and Israelis can coexist peacefully.

"Furthermore, the United States will continue to work toward a future in which the people in the West Bank and Gaza live in freedom and prosperity and at peace with Israel,” he said.

The meeting was organized by the Permanent Missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia and the U.K. to provide Security Council members an opportunity to hear testimony on the challenges affecting Palestinians living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Since taking office in December 2022, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accelerated illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which the United Nations considers occupied Palestinian territory.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in hundreds of settlements in the occupied West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, and carry out daily attacks against Palestinians, according to Palestinian sources.

Since the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza began Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, killing more than 1,100 Palestinians and injuring about 12,000 others, amid warnings of a potential Israeli move toward annexation of the territory.