The U.S. has revoked the visa of Brazil’s ambassador, a State Department official said Tuesday, escalating diplomatic tensions just months before Brazil’s elections.

The move would be reversed, the official said on customary condition of anonymity, if Brazil granted its approval of President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador in Brasilia.

Trump nominated Daniel Perez, a prominent Florida Republican, as the new ambassador to Brazil in early June.

While the nomination still requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate, he would not be able to take up the post until Brazil gives approval.

"We think the government of Brazil owes us a prompt and positive answer to our request," the official said.

Brazil's envoy, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, was, however, not being declared persona non grata and forced to leave the United States, the official clarified.

Brasilia responded swiftly and condemned the U.S. move as an escalation of a diplomatic standoff.

"Today's decision is not an isolated incident. It is part of a deliberate escalation of hostile measures against Brazil, motivated by ideological reasons," the office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a statement.

The latest spat comes just months before Brazil holds a presidential election in October, with leftist incumbent Lula facing a challenge from right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro.

Brazil also recently denied visas for two U.S. officials who sought to meet with election authorities last month, a Brazilian diplomatic source said, citing the "risk of political exploitation."

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said at the time that the two officials wanted to visit Brasilia to discuss "election integrity, religious freedom and freedom of expression" with government officials, religious leaders and others.

"Any insinuation of a 'ploy' to undermine a democratic nation's election is a baseless lie," the spokesperson said.

Brazil's denial of the visas came after Flavio Bolsonaro renewed unfounded claims that the country's electronic voting system was insecure and as Trump continues to falsely claim that widespread fraud cost him a 2020 electoral win.

In 2023, Bolsonaro's father, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, was barred by electoral authorities from running for office after he raised similar claims the year prior, while still in the presidency.

He was later convicted of plotting a coup following his 2022 election loss and is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest.