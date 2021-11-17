Top Russian and U.S. national security officials agreed to work on enhancing mutual relations between the two countries in a phone call, RIA news agency reported Wednesday.

Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, and the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone call.

The Russian security council said the phone talks were constructive and became a part of preparations for future high-level contacts between Russia and the United States.

The talks between the two officials are in preparation for a possible meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, it added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had announced that the two countries are mulling a new presidential summit.