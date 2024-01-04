U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Türkiye on the first leg of his trip to discuss the Gaza crisis amid Israel's ongoing attacks, which pose a threat to regional and global peace.

Blinken will depart Thursday on his fourth trip to the Middle East since Oct. 7, including two stops in Europe, according to a statement by the State Department.

Blinken will visit Türkiye, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt for meetings with foreign counterparts to discuss a "number of critical issues," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

He will discuss immediate measures to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza, said Miller, adding that Blinken will also discuss Israel's ongoing military campaign against Hamas following attacks by the Palestinian resistance group on Oct. 7.

Ongoing efforts to release the remaining hostages will also be on Blinken's agenda, Miller said.

Blinken will also raise the need to take steps to deter Houthis' attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, according to Miller.

In Türkiye, Blinken will discuss regional cooperation, including final steps to complete Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO, said Miller.

In Greece, he will focus on support for Ukraine and safeguarding regional, regional maritime security, he added.

"We don't expect every conversation on this trip to be easy. There are obviously tough issues facing the region and difficult choices ahead," said Miller. "But the Secretary believes it is the responsibility of the United States of America to lead diplomatic efforts to tackle those challenges head on, and he's prepared to do that in the days to come."

The visit comes amid heightened concerns the nearly three-month-old conflict is spreading beyond Gaza, drawing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Hezbollah forces on the Lebanon-Israel border, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

Blinken will discuss specific steps parties in the region can take to prevent the conflict from expanding, Miller said at a regular press briefing.

"It is in no one's interest — not Israel's, not the region's, not the world's — for this conflict to spread beyond Gaza," Miller said.

Blinken would also discuss immediate measures to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza and efforts to bring home the remaining hostages taken by Hamas, Miller added.