A group of bipartisan United States senators announced limited gun control measures to curb rampant violence in the country, which was welcomed by President Joe Biden.

"Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," the group of 20 lawmakers said in a statement.

The proposals include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21 and increasing resources for states to keep weapons out of the hands of people who are dangerous to others or themselves.

Biden praised the limited proposals from senators on curbing gun violence as "important steps," while noting that they fell short of his calls for more radical change.

"Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades," Biden said in a statement.

Biden had called for more far-reaching measures after recent shootings including at an elementary school in Texas in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.