The United States is deploying roughly 2,500 Marines and at least one amphibious assault ship to the Middle East, a U.S. official told The Associated Press, marking a significant reinforcement of American military presence in the region.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans, said elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli have been ordered to the Middle East. The move marks a major addition of troops to the region.

Marines are already in the Middle East supporting the operation against Iran, the officials said.

The Pentagon did not comment on the future posture plan when asked by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Earlier, Hegseth dismissed worries that the war with Iran would lead to a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has been "exercising sheer desperation" in the Strait of Hormuz, Hegseth said, adding: "We have been dealing with it, and you don't need to worry about it."

Asked when the strait might be fully operational again, Hegseth said "the only thing" preventing transit is Iran firing at ships.

"We have a plan for every option here. We're working with our interagency partners, and that's not a strait we're going to allow to remain contested or to see a disruption in the flow of commercial goods," he added.