A conservative American televangelist has claimed the ability to cure people through their television screens, telling viewers that they will soon be healed of the coronavirus disease.
Given recent fears surrounding large-scale public events, the pastor has assured audiences of his ability to heal through the TV screen. Kenneth Copeland asked viewers to put their hands on the television to receive spiritual healing by repeating his prayers. "Thank you, Great Jesus. I thank you and pray to you. Forgive me if I have done anything against you, I pray for you to be good. I am trying to get rid of being sick, protect me from the devils that caused the virus."
The 83-year-old made headlines last year after stating there were "a lot of devils in passenger planes" in defense of his purchase of a $36 million private jet.
