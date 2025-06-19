The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it will resume processing student visa applications, requiring all applicants to set their social media accounts to public for official review.

Consular officers will be looking for activity, posts and messages showing "any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States," the department said.

The announcement is the latest step in the Trump administration’s crackdown on international students, and the U.S. said applicants who refuse may have their applications rejected.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators that the Pentagon is providing options to President Donald Trump as he decides next steps on Iran, but would not say whether the military was planning to assist with Israeli strikes, an action that could risk dragging America into a wider war in the Middle East.