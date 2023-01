The United States will deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a senior US official said Wednesday, adding to a growing fleet of Western armor being assembled for an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian invasion.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.