The U.S. State Department and The Washington Post on Friday condemned violence following an attack by illegal Israeli settlers on American photographer Heidi Levine while she was covering the Palestinian olive harvest in the occupied West Bank, with Washington calling for an investigation and accountability for those responsible.

"The Department of State is aware of these reports. We are greatly concerned when any American is harmed overseas and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," a State Department spokesman said in an emailed statement to Anadolu Agency (AA).

"The Department has reached out to the Washington Post to offer consular assistance," the spokesman added. The department added that the Trump administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans, and that Washington remains in regular dialogue with partners on improving stability and security in the West Bank.

"We condemn criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and support appropriate investigations as well as legal accountability for those responsible," the spokesman said. The statement did not mention Israeli occupiers.

"This morning, a Washington Post photographer, Heidi Levine, was attacked by Israeli settlers while reporting in the West Bank,” the newspaper’s Executive Editor Matt Murray said in a statement.

"She was wearing visible markings clearly identifying her as a journalist,” he added.

Murray said the Post is "relieved that Heidi has received medical care and is safe,” but stressed: "We are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities.”

Palestinian rights group Al-Baydar said Levine was assaulted by the occupiers in the presence of Israeli troops, and was taken to Al-Istishari Hospital.

Levine was one of two journalists injured on Friday in attacks by Israeli occupiers across the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, which also left at least 12 Palestinians wounded, many of them farmers harvesting olives, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, the Civil Defense and Al-Baydar.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said this week it had documented at least 136 attacks linked to the olive harvest season by Israeli forces and occupiers since the beginning of October.

The olive harvest is a vital source of income for thousands of Palestinian families in the West Bank, where farmers face growing attacks and restrictions on access to their land during the season.

Attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have intensified since the start of the genocide in Gaza in October 2023.