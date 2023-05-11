A Utah woman who wrote a children's book on grief after her husband's death was arrested last Monday on charges of murdering her spouse.

Kouri Darden Richins, 33, is accused of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas City, Utah, on March 4, 2022.

Coroners found her husband dead on the floor at the foot of his bed, according to an arrest warrant.

Kouri Richins is also facing three second-degree felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

She is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

Kouri Richins published a picture book called "Are You With Me?" in 2022. The book is about a child who is grieving the death of a loved one.

The arrest of Kouri Richins has shocked the small town of Kamas City.

The investigation into Eric Richins' death is ongoing.