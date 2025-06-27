President Donald Trump said Friday he is open to bombing Iran again if its uranium enrichment reaches a level deemed threatening by the United States, and voiced support for inspections of Iran’s previously targeted nuclear sites.

"Sure, without question, absolutely," Trump said when asked about the possibility of new bombing of Iranian nuclear sites if deemed necessary at some point.

At a White House news conference, Trump said he plans to respond soon to comments from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who said Iran "slapped America in the face" by launching an attack against a major U.S. base in Qatar following last weekend's U.S. bombing raid.

He claimed that he saved the Iranian leader from an "ugly and ignominious death."

Trump also said he would like inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency or another respected source to be able to inspect Iran's nuclear sites after they were bombed last weekend.

Trump said he believes the sites were "obliterated." He has rejected any suggestion that the damage to the sites was not as profound as he has said.

But Trump said he would support the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, going in to check the sites that were bombed.

The agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, said on Wednesday that ensuring the resumption of IAEA inspections was his top priority as none had taken place since Israel began bombing on June 13. However, Iran's parliament approved moves on Wednesday to suspend such inspections. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi indicated on Friday that Tehran may reject any request by the head of the agency for visits to Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump also said he does not believe Iran wants to seek a nuclear weapon after U.S. and Israeli bombing raids.

He said Iran still wants to meet about the way forward. The White House had said on Thursday that no meeting between the U.S. and an Iranian delegation has been scheduled thus far.