Venezuela’s defense minister warned Thursday that any CIA operation targeting the country “will fail,” as U.S. President Donald Trump authorized covert action against the South American nation and said there would be land action against the country soon.

"We know the CIA is present" in Venezuela, Minister Vladimir Padrino said. "They may deploy I don't know how many CIA-affiliated units in covert operations... and any attempt will fail."

Trump said a declaration of war was not necessary against drug cartels, as flight tracking data showed that a U.S. B-1B bomber flew off the coast of Venezuela.

"Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We're going to kill them," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Data from tracking website Flightradar24 showed a B-1B flying toward the Venezuelan coast on Thursday afternoon before making a U-turn and heading north, after which it disappeared from view.

Asked during a White House event about reporting that the United States had sent B-1Bs near Venezuela, Trump responded that "it's false," while adding the United States is "not happy with Venezuela for a lot of reasons."

The latest flight came about a week after U.S.-based B-52 bombers circled off Venezuela's coast for several hours.

The US military described that mission as a demonstration of Washington's commitment "to proactively deter adversary threats, enhance crew training, and ensure the global force readiness necessary to respond to any contingency or challenge."

The United States has deployed stealth warplanes and Navy ships as part of what it calls counter-narcotics efforts, but has yet to release evidence that its targets – eight boats and a semi-submersible – were smuggling drugs.

Trump last week said he had authorized covert CIA action against Venezuela and was considering strikes against alleged drug cartels on land.

Padrino was overseeing military exercises along Venezuela's coast in response to the deployment of a U.S. military fleet in the Caribbean.

Washington says those assets are in place for anti-drug operations, but Caracas believes they are part of a bid to unseat President Nicolas Maduro.

Close to 40 people have been killed in recent US attacks on boats in the Caribbean, claimed by their governments and loved ones to be mainly civilians, including fishermen out at sea.

Experts have questioned the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.

Trump accuses Maduro of heading a drug cartel, a charge the Venezuelan leader denies.